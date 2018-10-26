Menu
News

Emergency services rush to scene of 4WD roll-over

Jasmine Minhas
by
25th Oct 2018 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have had a lucky escape from an accident which saw their four-wheel drive flip while travelling at Coffs Harbour.

Emergency services were called just before 2pm following reports the vehicle had rolled onto its roof on Englands Rd.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesperson said three ambulances were called to the scene and assessed three occupants of the vehicle who had already managed to make their way out of the wreckage.

All three occupants of the vehicle were not required to be taken to hospital.

 

Coffs Coast Advocate

