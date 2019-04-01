Menu
Three RFS crews dispatched to the scene
Emergency services on scene following crash

Jenna Thompson
Rebecca Lollback
by and
1st Apr 2019 11:29 AM

Emergency services have responded to an incident at Baryulgil, NSW this morning.

Three Rural Fire Service crews were dispatched to the Lionsville Rd bridge, west of Baryulgil after reports of a single-vehicle-incident.

However, once arriving at the scene, their services were no longer required.

Police are still on scene and are investigating the circumstances which led to the incident.

It is understood the vehicle has left the bridge and landed in the Clarence River.

More information as it comes to hand.

