Emergency services on scene following crash

Three RFS crews dispatched to the scene

Emergency services have responded to an incident at Baryulgil, NSW this morning.

Three Rural Fire Service crews were dispatched to the Lionsville Rd bridge, west of Baryulgil after reports of a single-vehicle-incident.

However, once arriving at the scene, their services were no longer required.

Police are still on scene and are investigating the circumstances which led to the incident.

It is understood the vehicle has left the bridge and landed in the Clarence River.

More information as it comes to hand.