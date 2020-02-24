Menu
There's a serious accident on Bucca Rd, 12km west of the Pacific Highway.
Breaking

Man dies at the scene of single vehicle crash

Matt Deans
by
23rd Feb 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 6:00 PM
UPDATE: A MAN has died after a single vehicle crash north-west of Coffs Harbour. 

Emergency services were called to Bucca Road, near Hallgaths Road, Bucca, following reports a car had hit a tree on Sunday about 9.45am.

A 52-year-old man was removed from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Inquiries are continuing by officers from Coffs/Clarence Police Area Command and would like to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to come forward.

EARLIER: BUCCA Rd is closed with emergency services on the scene of a serious crash, north-west of Coffs Harbour. 

The accident happened just before 10am. 

It's understood a vehicle has left the roadway and crashed into a tree. 

Police have closed the road in both directions. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

