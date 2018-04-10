Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motorists will have to stick to a 40km/h speed limit under a NSW Government trial.
Motorists will have to stick to a 40km/h speed limit under a NSW Government trial. Trevor Veale
News

40km/h emergency speed limit to have 'no exceptions'

Liana Turner
by
10th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

FLASHING lights from stationary emergency service vehicles will soon mean speed limits of 40km/h under all circumstances.

The State Government will undertake a 12-month trial which will see motorists required to slow down to 40km/h when passing stationary police cars, ambulances, fire crews and other emergency vehicles with their lights flashing.

A NSW Officer of Roads, Maritime and Freight spokesman said there would be no exceptions to the rule during the trial, which starts on September 1 this year.

Road users must be travelling at no more than 40km/h while passing emergency services.

Those passing police officers who have pulled motorists over on a highway will be no exception but if you're travelling in the opposite direction of emergency vehicles where a median strip was in the centre of the road, you can remain at speed.

Richmond East Ambulance duty officer Acting Inspector Ian Murphy said it was a challenge for staff to create a "safe work space" in a "really uncontrollable environment".

"By and large, most people are pretty good ... but the last thing we want is going to an incident where one of our own colleagues has being injured," Insp Murphy said.

Police Association of NSW Northern Region executive member Sergeant Brett Henderson-Smith said police had been keen to see the rule implemented after a driver ploughed into officers who were setting up a random breath test site in Leumeah, Sydney, in February.

"The Police Association has been calling for this for a long time," he said.

NSW Rural Fire Service Association president Ken Middleton has also welcomed the plans, saying it was a "vital measure that helped make our roads safer".

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said there would be a "comprehensive public education campaign" ahead of the trial.

40km/h zone emergency service vehicles northern rivers roads rms road trial speed
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Celia all class after gutsy 10,000m run at games

    Celia all class after gutsy 10,000m run at games

    News After 10km, you could've excused Celia Sullohern for focusing on herself at her first Commonwealth Games run, but there was one thing left to do

    End of year start date likely for aged care home

    End of year start date likely for aged care home

    News A new aged care home in South Grafton could be operational next year

    LIST: 5 things coming up at Council

    LIST: 5 things coming up at Council

    Council News Levee Policy highlights council committee meetings

    There is only room for improvement: Wicks

    There is only room for improvement: Wicks

    Rugby League GHOSTS praised for work in the middle in 58-6 local derby win.

    Local Partners