EMERGENCY WARNING: Fire out of control

Residents told to seek shelter as the fire approaches

Residents told to seek shelter as the fire approaches

A bush fire is burning in the Schultz Road Tyringham area. The fire is out of control.

Current Situation

The fire is burning in the Ellis State Forest, north of Tyringham.

The fire is spreading quickly due to strong and gusty winds.

The fire is burning in a south-easterly direction towards the area of Billys Creek.

EMERGENCY WARNING: Schultz Rd, Tyringham (Clarence Valley LGA)

A fire is burning in the Ellis State Forest, north of Tyringham and is burning southeast towards Billys Creek. If you're in the area of Billys Creek, seek shelter as the fire approaches. #nswrfs #nswfires #alert pic.twitter.com/OpCVQ4eS06 — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 8, 2019

Advice

If you are in the area of Billys Creek, seek shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire by sheltering in a solid structure.

Other Information

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 1pm or if the situation changes.