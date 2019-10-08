EMERGENCY WARNING: Out of control fire near Jackadgery

Brooms Head 08-09-19An out of control fire at Shark Creek/Brooms Head kept fire fighters streched to the limit on Sunday 8th September.Photo Frank Redward

UPDATE: An emergency warning has been issued for the fire burning east of Jackadgery.

The fire is burning on the northern side of the Gwydir Highway east of Jackadgery. It is burning in an easterly direction.

A forecast wind change over the next few hours may see the fire moving in a more northerly direction.

If you are in the areas of Ramornie village, Purgatory Creek, Ramornie Station Road, Willunga Road and Cattle Creek Road follow the direction of firefighters on the ground.

Take shelter as the fire approaches and protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Monitor conditions in your area. Under strong winds, embers may be blown ahead of the fire front, creating spot fires. These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front.

UPDATE: A FIRE is burning in the area of Purgatory Creek, Ramornie Station Road and Gwydir Highway south east of Jackadgery.

If you are in the area follow the direction of firefighters on the ground. Take shelter as the fire approaches and protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

EARLIER: A Fire has sparked near Jackadgery and has been raised to watch and act status.

The fire is out of control burning at the Gwydir Highway near Jackadgery.

Residents in the area should enact their bushfire survival plan now and know what to do if fire threatens.

More to come.