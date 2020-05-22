Emergency water access sites to be built across the region

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan with Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight at the Nana Glen RFS.

Nana Glen was devastated by the recent bushfires with many homes destroyed and livelihoods shattered.

Coffs Harbour City Council received over $1.3 million in Federal Government grants to assist with bushfire recovery using it to upgrade community assets.

The process has not been without controversy; with community backlash over the allocation of some of those funds to the local preschool.

This situation has since been resolved with Council finding an alternative funding stream for the preschool works.

On Thursday Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan joined Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight to officially announce $250,000 for emergency water access stations.

Mr Hogan said the funds were provided to Council to assist with the local-led recovery efforts.

"The recent bushfires devastated our community and it is important we rebuild together," Mr Hogan said.

"These sites will allow emergency vehicles to refill during a bushfire. This will ensure we increase our preparedness for the next bushfire season."

Sites will be built at Nana Glen, Moonee, Upper Corindi, Brooklana, Camp Creek, Ulong, Lowanna, Bucca and Bonville.

"This funding is on top of funding Council received to replace damaged infrastructure."

Cr Knight said Council has been working very closely with the Orara Valley community to provide every assistance we can to help the area recover from the devastating bushfires.

"We've been working hard on a list of priorities requested by the community and many of these are already well under way," Cr Knight said.

As well as the hardstand site Council has appointed a Community Recovery Officer, initiated works on the requested turnaround bays for emergency vehicles, progressed solar panels and air conditioning for Nana Glen Memorial Hall, assessed the condition of a local bridge in regards to its use by emergency vehicles, begun liaising with stakeholder groups over an Environmental Recovery Program, started planning for Community Recovery/Resilience Events which have been impacted to date by COVID-19 and started scoping the extent of works for upgrades of identified Neighbourhood Safer Places.

"While COVID-19 has been dominating the headlines, we have not once lost sight of how we can work together with this community to help them to recover successfully from the bushfires."