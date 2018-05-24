‘I’m doing weird s**t’: GoT star teases fate

GAME of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has dropped hints about what might happen to her character Daenerys Targaryen in the long-awaited final season.

The wildly popular series first premiered in 2011 and is currently in production for its eighth season, due for release next year.

It's been a long, lonely wait for fans - by the time it premieres, it will have been almost two years since the last instalment.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Clarke, 31, revealed that Daenerys' story comes to a "weird" conclusion in the end.

"It f**ked me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavour in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is ... I'm doing all this weird s**t," she said.

"You'll know what I mean when you see it."

The Mother of Dragons’ fate sounds a little dicey. Picture: HBO

It's not the first time she's teased details about the final series.

During an interview with the Herald Sunthis year, Clarke admitted that it would divide fans.

"People will scream and people will say, 'That's exactly what I wanted.' And some people will go, 'Huh?' - my mum, probably."

It's not the first spoiler dropped by a member of the Game of Thrones team.

In April, assistant director Jonathan Quinlan revealed on Instagram that the cast and crew had just wrapped a massive 55-day shoot across three separate locations all to recreate a single, significant battle that takes place at the end of next season.

The since-deleted post, which was preserved on Watchers On The Wall, praised the hard work of the cast and crew.

"When tens of millions of people around the world watch this episode a year from now, they won't know how hard you worked," it read. "They won't care how tired you were or how tough it was to do your job in sub-freezing temperatures," he continued, noting the "55 straight nights" and "cold, snow, rain, mud, sheep s**t and winds of Magheramorne," that was endured behind-the-scenes.

Magheramorne, in Northern Ireland, is the location of the northernmost part of Westeros. Specifically, it includes Castle Black and The Wall, which borders Stark territory and everything that lies north of it.

It's rumoured that the massive 55-day battle shoot included White Walkers and Free Folk, indicating that this may be the climactic battle between the Wights and the Nights Watch that we've all been waiting for.