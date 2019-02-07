Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emiliano Sala’s plane was supposed to have a different pilot.
Emiliano Sala’s plane was supposed to have a different pilot.
Soccer

Body recovered from footballer’s crashed plane

by Staff Writer
7th Feb 2019 11:21 AM

A body seen in the wreckage of the plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala has been successfully recovered.

The small plane carrying Cardiff City striker Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, was found off the coast of Alderney in the English Channel on Sunday.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch said robot subs were used in "challenging conditions" to pull the body out of the water "in as dignified a way as possible", The Sun reports.

It has not yet been revealed whether the body was the Argentinian footballer or British pilot.

More to come

More Stories

body recovered editors picks emiliano sala football plane wreckage

Top Stories

    Niav's paramedic dreams a step closer

    premium_icon Niav's paramedic dreams a step closer

    News Grafton student awarded scholarship to relieve pressure of uni costs

    • 7th Feb 2019 10:30 AM
    Police target traffic offences in Operation Compliance

    premium_icon Police target traffic offences in Operation Compliance

    Crime Coffs/Clarence police targeted poor driving habits and behaviour

    • 7th Feb 2019 10:05 AM
    Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

    premium_icon Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

    Crime Man who photographed girl inappropriately seeking a lighter sentence

    Why we’re the skin cancer capital again

    premium_icon Why we’re the skin cancer capital again

    News “A lot of the effects of sunlight are cumulative."