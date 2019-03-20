Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A file picture of Clive Palmer holding Mary, his baby daughter with second wife Anna (far left), and flanked by Emily and Michael, his son and daughter from his first marriage. Picture: Supplied
A file picture of Clive Palmer holding Mary, his baby daughter with second wife Anna (far left), and flanked by Emily and Michael, his son and daughter from his first marriage. Picture: Supplied
Property

Emily Palmer lands $710,000 sale

by Sophie Foster
20th Mar 2019 7:46 AM

Emily Palmer, offspring of controversial former politician Clive Palmer, has made a tidy $710,000 on the sale of a property bought before she was born.

Listed as a magnificent acreage property of grand proportions by agent Karl Rademeyer of Remax First Caloundra, the property was transferred to Ms Palmer after the death of her mother, Susan, over a decade ago.

Ms Palmer had it listed as a "large residence" covering over 2,000sq m of land with a four bedroom, two bathroom, double car space home on it.

MORE REAL ESTATE NEWS

Brisbane affordability rises: Survey

How superstars do holidays in Aus

Would you pay $2m to rent this?

Emily Palmer's Little Mountain investment house. Picture: realestate.com.au
Emily Palmer's Little Mountain investment house. Picture: realestate.com.au

It was described as being 10 minutes from the new Sunshine Coast Hospital, six kilometres from the beach and with proposals for a second house to be built on site.

More on this at realestate.com.au

FOLLOW SOPHIE FOSTER ON FACEBOOK

More Stories

clive palmer property real estate sunshine coast

Top Stories

    'It shouldn't matter who pulled the trigger'

    'It shouldn't matter who pulled the trigger'

    News A former Grafton man has reminded the town he loves to remember the victims of Friday's horrific terrorist attack

    Grafton man convicted on revenge porn offence

    premium_icon Grafton man convicted on revenge porn offence

    Crime 50-year-old man sent images to former girlfriend's new partner

    Church Dean calls for an end to politics of fear

    premium_icon Church Dean calls for an end to politics of fear

    News Christ Church Cathedral Dean urges compassion and acceptance

    Pre-poll effort hot work for volunteers

    premium_icon Pre-poll effort hot work for volunteers

    Politics People look to ditch the queue and vote early