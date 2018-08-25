Emily Seebohm breaks silence on Mitch Larkin split

Emily Seebohm says her former partner’s alleged affair came as a shock. Picture: Nigel Hallett

CHAMPION swimmer Emily Seebohm has broken her silence on her public split with fellow athlete Mitch Larkin and his alleged affair, revealing she wants to move on and have "nothing to do with him".

Seebohm said the alleged affair came as a shock and she never suspected Larkin was cheating on her.

"I just want to get on with my life, move on and want nothing to do with him and that is the best outcome," she said.

"I feel stronger than ever and ready to put all this behind us and move on with my life."

It is understood Seebohm, 26, discovered messages from another woman on Larkin's phone just before taking part in Treasury Brisbane's ICON fashion show on July 12, where the pair was photographed together for the last time.

Larkin and Seebohm during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Michael Willson

During a photo shoot at home. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Together at the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. Picture: Mark Stewart

While Seebohm does not want to speak about all the details of the messy breakup, it's believed the other woman is also a swimmer and a former friend of Seebohm.

Seebohm announced the breakup of their two-year relationship on Instagram the day after the show.

Six weeks later and with a gold medal relay win at the PanPacs in Tokyo earlier this month, Seebohm said she was enjoying "being independent and doing my own thing".

She said she hadn't had any contact with Larkin since the split but it was difficult to compete alongside him at the PanPacs.

"It was pretty hard … it was intense," she said.

"It seemed a lot of unnecessary drama that I was putting myself in for but it's one of those things that you're tougher for doing it.

"I really didn't want to show that I wasn't strong enough to deal with it … I had moments where I was good and moments where I didn't want to be there.

"But I was pretty happy that I did it … it worked out well for both of us, he swam well and I swam well and that's as good as we could do."

Seebohm pictured at home. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Appearing calm, relaxed and composed, Seebohm spoke to The Courier-Mail from the million-dollar Hendra home she bought with Larkin last year.

While she was dealing with the emotional toll of the breakup Seebohm stayed with her family but has returned to their Hendra home since coming back from Tokyo.

She hopes to stay in the house and keep things amicable as they work through the details.

Seebohm said she now wants to turn the focus back on swimming as she prepares for the FINA World Championships.