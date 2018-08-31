Menu
Eminem broke the internet on Thursday. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris
Music

Eminem’s surprise album breaks the internet

31st Aug 2018 6:27 PM

EMINEM has done a Beyonce and quietly dropped his new album - and fans can't stop raving about it.

The rapper released his 10th studio album Kamikaze on Thursday night US time, sending Twitter into an absolute frenzy.

Despite almost no fanfare from Eminem his name was soon trending worldwide with fans waxing lyrical about the new record.

Eminem has proved he is still one of the world’s most popular rappers. Picture: Theo Wargo
Eminem has proved he is still one of the world’s most popular rappers. Picture: Theo Wargo

Eminem's follow up to 2017's Revival features 13 tracks two of which are bizarrely voicemails between the rapper and his manager Paul Rosenberg.

For Kamikaze, Eminem collaborated with singer Jessie Reyez and rapper Royce da 5′9″ on several tracks.

But the album's biggest draw card is Eminem's track for upcoming sci-fi flick Venom, which stars Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams.

Kamikaze is available now on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.

