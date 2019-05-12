Menu
Flight attendant facing jail after caught dealing cocaine

by Derrick Krusche
12th May 2019 7:44 PM
A glamorous Emirates flight attendant is now facing possible jail time after being caught dealing cocaine in Sydney's eastern suburbs during a major police drug blitz.

Rachel Chami has pleaded guilty at Downing Centre Local Court to supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime after being arrested in Double Bay.

The 26-year-old was employed as a flight attendant for the prestigious Dubai-based airline last November but also had another illegal source of income in Sydney's underground drug trade, according to police facts.

Emirates flight attendant Rachel Chami could face jail time after she was caught dealing cocaine in Sydney’s east.
Court documents say police officers conducting a special operation pulled over Chami and searched her car, finding 18.5 grams of cocaine - with an estimated street value of $5000 - in the driver's foot well underneath a carpet.

Magistrate Carolyn Huntsman warned Chami on Friday: "It's a serious charge, it's a large quantity - they are matters when sometimes people go to jail."

The case was adjourned so a sentencing assessment report could be prepared before a hearing in July.

