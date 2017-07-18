Emotions high as Ghosts claim shield and minor premiership

RUNAWAY: Grafton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett breaks away for the first try of the match against Coffs Harbour Comets at Frank McGUren Field on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: In what was their toughest match of the 2017 season so far, Grafton Ghosts president Joe Kinnane said Sunday was a good day for the club, with the first grade side not only reclaiming the Clem Rankin Shield but also wrapping up the minor premiership in the process.

The Ghosts' Under 18 side also secured their minor premiership in what was an emotional day at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

"It was a good day for the club, probably the hardest it out they've had for a long time, and it was a very high standard of game,” he said.

"It's something the club takes a lot of pride in, playing in memory of our inaugural coach, plus there's no love lost between the two sides.”

Kinnane said seven members of the Grafton Ghosts 1977 premiership winning side were on hand to present the jumpers to the players before the game, which was a thrill for all involved.

The presentation was rewarded when after the full time siren, the players gathered with the club's old boys to sing the team song.

"That was a real highlight of the day, and everyone got a kick out of it,” Kinnane said.

"Everyone was very excited and there were a great deal of celebrations after the game.”

Looking ahead to the final rounds of the regular season, Kinnane said he hoped the team would be boosted by the return of Ben McLennan and Riley Law before the semi-finals.

"We have two games and a bye before the semi-finals, and we take on Woolgoolga and Orara which will be hard, but I'm confident we can keep our streak going,” Kinnane said.