Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

He punched boss in face but avoided jail

by Elizabeth Henson
17th Jul 2018 11:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN employee who punched his boss in the face during a workplace argument has received a suspended sentence for the assault.

Christopher James Peters, 37, of Taperoo, Adelaide spent 10 days in custody before he was released on home detention bail over the October 17, 2016 incident.

He pleaded guilty in the District Court to one count of assault causing harm.

During sentencing, Chief Judge Michael Evans said the incident unfolded after Peters sent his boss a text message advising he would only be at work late on the morning of the attack.

"You had been due to return to work early in the morning," he said.

"The victim (Peters' boss) responded via SMS early in the morning of 17 October advising you that he needed to talk to you.

"He requested that you return a work vehicle that you had borrowed."

The court heard Peters agreed to return the car in the afternoon and when he arrived at work, he met his boss in his office.

"The conversation was initially civil, however it quickly became more aggressive," chief judge Evans said.

"The victim pushed you to the chest and you responded by punching him, with clenched fist, to the left side of his face and then you left the office.

"As a result of the punch, the victim suffered bruising around his left eye, swelling, general pain and a laceration above his left eyebrow, which required stitches."

The court was told Peters was remorseful over his actions, had since undertaken an anger management course and was now in alternative full-time employment.

Chief judge Evans said his offending breached a previous good behaviour bond imposed on him for two assaults in 2015 "which occurred in the context of an employment-related dispute".

He sentenced Peters to five months and 23 days in jail but suspended the sentence on the condition he entered an 18-month good behaviour bond and performed 40 hours of community service.

assault boss court crime employee punched in face

Top Stories

    OPINION: Plastic bag ban shows our laziness

    OPINION: Plastic bag ban shows our laziness

    News Is the single-use plastic bag ban proving how lazy our society has become?

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
    PAYDAY: Subbies get the result they've wanted for 11 months

    premium_icon PAYDAY: Subbies get the result they've wanted for 11 months

    Politics After an 11-month battle a group of unpaid subbies have some joy.

    Drunk driver caught at 180km/h on Pacific Highway

    Drunk driver caught at 180km/h on Pacific Highway

    News Police said the man overtook seven cars and a semi trailer

    Hot button and confidential issues up for decision

    Hot button and confidential issues up for decision

    Council News Clarence Valley Council has hot button issues for decision today.

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:23 PM

    Local Partners