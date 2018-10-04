Employment opportunities if sawmill DA approved

AN EXTENSION to the Coffs Harbour Hardwoods sawmill could mean more employment opportunities, according to the development application put forward to the Clarence Valley Council

The proposed application, currently on public display at council, states the development will be an extension of the current saw milling facilities and consist of building to accommodate new saw milling equipment.

The application states development will have no environmental impacts and give employment opportunities while further growing a prominent timber company which benefits the community and company's wellbeing.

The DA mentions this will further employment opportunities for approximately 10 new employees with current working hours between 7am to 4pm to further produce various grades of timber products to value added in the current dry mill operations.

The current land use of the site is sawmilling, timber treatment, dry mill and kiln dryers including agricultural and stock grazing.

The current mill site located on undulating northerly sloping land west of the Glenreagh town ship south of Tallawudjah creek road and the development location is within the boundaries of current buildings on site.

There won't be an increase in traffic to site due to being able to mill more of our own timber as to importing milled products from others.

However waste products movements may increase due to EPA's policy of no burning of waste timbers on site but with good access to the property traffic flow will remain unhindered.

The DA states there would be ongoing managements of the construction of the extension including water trucks for dust suppression and installing siltation barriers.

The company has a testing procedure for contamination with several sites within the property being monitored on a regular basis and the reports registered with the EPA.