Empowering our indigenous youth

Colin Skinner the co-ordinator of the new Aboriginal Youth Empowerment Service at Gurehlgam Corporation which provides assistance for young indigenous people at risk of leaving school.

Colin Skinner the co-ordinator of the new Aboriginal Youth Empowerment Service at Gurehlgam Corporation which provides assistance for young indigenous people at risk of leaving school.

GUREHLGAM Corporation are pleased to announce the commencement of their new Aboriginal youth empowerment service which will be providing assistance to indigenous young people 12-18 years, at risk of leaving school early.

The aim of the program will be to assist clients to complete their schooling or where this is not a viable option, assist clients to access other alternatives such as TAFE, registered training organisations, traineeships or apprenticeships.

The youth service which was launched on last Thursday, will cover the Clarence Valley and will work closely with local schools, New School of Arts Neighbourhood House (NSOANH) as well both youth and Aboriginal services.

Colin Skinner has been appointed the Co-ordinator of the new service and he will be supported by admin assistant, Dawn Brown. Colin, a local Gumbaynggirr man said, that many of the local indigenous young people were disconnected to their culture but definitely wanted to know more.

Therefore, one of the strategies planned by the new service, was to, provide access to culture through "back to country” excursions and other cultural activities. Colin believes that a renewed pride in culture will help to build strong self-esteem and a sense self worth which will positively impact on clients' capacity to make positive choices for their future.

Two projects that the new service hopes to be involved in, are the Sister Girls and Brother Boys programs.

The Sister Girls program was a pilot project which ran last year under a partnership arrangement by a number of Community services including: Social Futures, Clear Minds, Camellia Cottage, NSOANH and Gurehlgam (Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre). Sister Girls program will commence again next term catering for both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal young women 12-15 years old. The program will include leadership skills, drug and alcohol awareness and self-development.

The brother boys program is still being developed that it is anticipated that it will involve a hands on culture project.

For more information about the new youth service or the Sister Girls and Brother Boys programs, please contact 6642 8677 or visit the new service at 18-26 Victoria Street, Grafton.