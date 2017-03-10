31°
Empowering women and raising funds for future generations

Clair Morton
| 10th Mar 2017 2:09 PM
POWERFUL: Clarence Valley VIEW Clubs zone councillor Anne Dinham with about 270 guests of Yamba's International Women's Day event.
POWERFUL: Clarence Valley VIEW Clubs zone councillor Anne Dinham with about 270 guests of Yamba's International Women's Day event. Clair Morton

A SELLOUT crowd of more than 270 women celebrated what it means to be a woman at Yamba today, and all for a good cause.

The annual International Women's Day event, hosted by the VIEW clubs of the Clarence Valley, saw club members from Tweed to Nambucca Heads converge on the Yamba Bowling Club for a day of laughter, celebration, comradeship and contemplation of the more serious issues faced by females across the globe.

Clarence Valley VIEW Clubs' zone councillor Anne Dinham said she was really happy with the support for the day, not just from locals but those who had travelled as well.

All funds from the event will go to Australian children's charity The Smith Family.

"VIEW Clubs only exist to raise money for The Smith Family and we together we sponsor 14 children through the Learning for Life program, so for most of the clubs this will pay for sponsorship for another year,” she said.

ATTENTIVE: Attendees are entertained by a forum at a 2017 International Women's Day event at the Yamba Bowling Club.
ATTENTIVE: Attendees are entertained by a forum at a 2017 International Women's Day event at the Yamba Bowling Club. Clair Morton

As well as investing in young peoples' futures, Ms Dinham said she hoped the day would inspire attendees to 'be bold for change'.

"I put out the challenge to them, whilst hearing about how other women were being instigators of change, it doesn't always have to be in big ways but in small ways we can make changes,” she said.

"What do you need to change, whether it's stopping something, doing something new, taking an action or perhaps drawing back on something?”

One of three women who spoke at a forum on the day, Maclean music teacher Connie de Dassel OAM, said she thought it was exciting to see women achieving.

ENTERTAINMENT: Local musicians and OAM medallists Connie de Dassel, Gwen Berman and Anne Gallagher perform together on the keyboard at an International Women's Day fundraiser in Yamba.
ENTERTAINMENT: Local musicians and OAM medallists Connie de Dassel, Gwen Berman and Anne Gallagher perform together on the keyboard at an International Women's Day fundraiser in Yamba. Clair Morton

"We all know they can achieve and we all know they're very clever but it's wonderful to see them being recognised and taking their position in whatever format that is, whether it's being in the corporate line, or teaching or whatever,” she said.

"I think women have a great role and I think this has been a great celebration of that today.”

