EMPTY: Coles Cannonvale has been cleared out of fresh fruit and vegetables. Georgia Simpson
Empty: Supermarkets cleared out of fresh fruit and vegies

Georgia Simpson
4th Feb 2019 3:04 PM

ABOUT 20 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables are scheduled for delivery at Coles Cannonvale this afternoon.

The fresh fruit and vegetable aisle at the store has been looking sparse since Saturday, after food trucks have been unable to deliver food, due to the flooding in Townsville.

A delivery of 20 pallets has been organised from Brisbane, with enough fresh produce to last the Cannonvale store for the remainder of the week, with an increase in staples like bread and milk.

Previously, the trucks have been exiting Townsville and coming down to the Whitsundays from the west, but as the flooding has worsened, all deliveries from Townsville have been halted.

Woolworths are also expected to receive a delivery to replenish fresh fruit and vegetable stocks within the next 24 hours.

For those with a fondness for brussels sprouts; there is stock left at Coles Cannonvale.

