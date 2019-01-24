Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, is accused of murdering Kevin Ryan, 40. The court heard she is six other unrelated charges she is also facing.
Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, is accused of murdering Kevin Ryan, 40. The court heard she is six other unrelated charges she is also facing. Facebook
Crime

Emu Park murder case moves forward

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Jan 2019 2:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of stabbing a man to death is expected to be ordered to stand trial in the coming months.

Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, is accused of murdering Kevin Ryan, 40, in Emu Park in October, 2017.

Mr Ryan was found seriously injured on a Bright Street footpath around 3.45pm on October 4.

Paramedics provided CPR, however, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ms Mitchell's murder charge and associated charges were mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said all witnesses required to give evidence at a committal hearing have been notified and a directions date had been set for February 22 where it was expected a committal hearing date will be set.

Committal hearings are where magistrates determine if there is sufficient evidence for the matter to proceed to the higher courts and then orders the accused to stand trial.

Ms Mitchell has been remanded in custody since her arrest on January 8, 2018.

emu park kevin ryan kimberley mitchell murder accused rockhampton magistrates court stabbing tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Do you know these two men?

    Do you know these two men?

    Crime GRAFTON Police have made a public appeal for information following a malicious damage incident, and they believe these two men can help with inquiries

    • 24th Jan 2019 10:24 AM
    Eight-foot python meets its match

    premium_icon Eight-foot python meets its match

    News Young woman steps up to save dog's life

    • 24th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    Candidates differ over payroll tax stance

    premium_icon Candidates differ over payroll tax stance

    Politics Cansdell, Gilbert show hand on reform

    • 24th Jan 2019 9:37 AM