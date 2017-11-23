Enchanting evenings in store

TALENTED CAST: The cast of Some Enchanted Evening warm up their vocals ahead of a busy two weekends of performances.

FANS of Rodgers and Hammerstein will be totally enchanted by the choice of music for this year's Criterion Theatre's Christmas Show.

In Some Enchanted Evening, Jeffrey B Moss has chosen the most loved songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein to create a show of sheer delight.

Audiences will be thrilled to hear these well known, toe tapping, sing-a-long numbers performed by a talented elite group of local performers.

The small cast of 5 - Dan Fahey, Mark Conaghan, Jacinta Bentley, Meg Lucas and Jeannie Miller -- sing 26 songs, including timeless classics such as "Shall We Dance”, "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of my Hair”, "Wonderful Guy” and "Nothing Like a Dame”. A double piano accompaniment is provided by Musical Director Jenny Worrell and Director Fran McHugh.

Showing from tonight to December 3, Some Enchanted Evening would be an ideal night out for a work Christmas party or a festive celebration for social groups. All shows are table seating and BYO, and the doors open an hour early to allow people to come along with food and drink in preparation for a big night.

Criterion regulars are excited about this show. To quote committed patron Ms Ima Bigfan, "This is a wonderful show no one should miss.”

"If your Honey Bun is still Getting to Know You let them know you are after The Sound of Music and it's going to be All 'Er Nothin' because I Can't Say No to Some Enchanted Evening.”

Thea Tregoer, who never misses a show at The Criterion, enthusiastically recommends this show. "There are no excuses for missing out. I don't care if you were going to Kansas City, Bail Ha'I or Oklahoma. I don't want to hear anyone say I'm staying home because I'm Gonna Wash That Man Out-A-My Hair,” she says.

"No Maria, you are not to stay home In My Own Little Corner, in your Lonely Room just wishing Something Wonderful would happen and you will meet A Wonderful Guy. Remember A Fellow Needs A Girl even if The Gentleman is a Dope he will freely admit that There Is Nothing Like A Dame. So call me A Cockeyed Optimist but I Enjoy Being A Girl and as I Whistle a Happy Tune, I will be enjoying My Favourite Things at the Criterion Theatre. Phew!”

Table bookings and single tickets are available at Buckley's Grafton Music. Tonight's preview show is $15, all others are $20 per ticket, with a discount for a purchase of a table of 8 ($140).

Advance bookings are recommended as indications are that this how will sell out quickly. Some Enchanted Evening Christmas showtimes: Tonight 7.30pm, Friday/Saturday 7.30pm. Sunday 2pm. Next weekend: Dec 1 &2 7.30pm. Dec 3, 2pm. Criterion Theatre, Bacon St, Grafton.

