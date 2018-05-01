Harry’s pre-wedding weight loss

Prince Harry has adopted a clean-eating approach head of his wedding day. Picture: Getty

BRIDE-TO-BE Meghan Markle has reportedly put Prince Harry on a pre-wedding diet - encouraging him to ditch the burgers and snack on kale ahead of their nuptials.

The former Suits actress has encouraged Harry to shape up before they tie the knot, and as a result, he has shed "at least half a stone".

Harry has also reportedly become a member of a £575-a-month gym ($1,050) and joined Meghan in her love of 'clean eating', The Sun reported.

One source said the sixth-in-line to the throne, who will marry on May 19 in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, has also joined Meghan, 36, in juicing.

A source added: "Meghan has completely changed Harry's diet. She's got him juicing and he has lost at least half a stone, which is a lot for someone as skinny as he is."

They added: "They have bought a top-of-the-range juicer and she has him on fruit and veg smoothies. She's also weaning him off meat."

Harry's recently revealed how much his diet has changed.

While visiting Chicago, USA, last year he confessed he had given up pizza.

On another visit, the Royal, who has previously been spotted smoking, admitted he had never eaten a kebab.

And just last week we revealed Megan had encouraged him to quit smoking and cut down on boozing.

Meghan loves healthy food and used to regularly share smoothie ideas on her online lifestyle page, The Tig, which has since closed.

In 2015 she told The Chalkboard about her diet.

Describing her daily breakfast, she said: "[It's] Clean Cleanse vanilla shake with blueberries or an acai bowl with fresh berries, manuka honey and bee pollen (that's my absolute favourite)."

She also described green juice as her idea of fast food.

"That's fast," she said. "And it's food. (It's been many moons since I went through a drive thru)."

This article was originally published in The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.