END OF AN ERA: Car yard closes gates after 53 years

HAPPY MEMORIES: Greg and Val Eckersley in front of their 1971 tow truck at Brushgrove Wreckers. Adam Hourigan

GREG Eckersley estimates he's had more than 11,000 cars come through the Brushgrove Wreckers.

He pulls out an exercise book with the number plate hand-written for every one since the 1970's.

"I'm old-school,” he laughs. "No computerised systems here.”

Since he began the wrecking business in 1966 on the flats of Woodford Island, Mr Eckersley has woken to his 6.15 alarm, walked out his side gate at 8am, and opened the doors to the wrecking business

This Saturday, the gates will stay closed, bringing to an end a family business that he said has dealt with more enquiries than he could count.

"The people that came here, they weren't customers, they were friends,” he said.

With his wife Val by his side the entire time, Mr Eckersley took the business they started by buying a 25 pound car in the early 60's to an icon of the local motor industry.

"I made 150 pound out of that first car,” he said. "And along the way, for every five pound I'd make selling off that first, we'd invest in more and more.”

Number plates of cars taken on at the wrkecers over the years. Adam Hourigan

It was never an affluent living, and Mr Eckersley said it had been tight for many a year along the way, and in 1974 moved the business to a spot on top of the hill to get away from the floods, and has been there ever since.

Undercover, the building is a mix of parts, differing make, models and years, but just like his filing system, Greg knows where it all is, mostly.

However, the advent of the plastic in cars, and the rise of selling sites like Gumtree have reduced the spares market and the sale of cars to beginners, tourists and bargain hunters alike and has brought him to the point where he's giving the game away.

An aerial shot taken in 1970 of the old Brushgrove Wreckers yard before it moved. Adam Hourigan

"It's been going that way for 25 years. I just took a while to make up my mind and do it I guess,” he said, one year short of eighty years old.

"But I just won't sell the new stuff, and you have to have so much stock these days. Sometimes there's variations even on the same part and you can get one out of three things that arrive actually fit what you want.”

While the gates may close, Mr Eckersley has no plans on giving up on a lifelong love of cars, with a yard of old cars still to maintain, he'll keep the license "just in case” for a while longer.

And with a collection out the back that rivals many, his own collection might just get some more attention too.

"I've got a few that we'll do some more work on. We've got that we drove for near twenty years that (son) Phillip got started a little while back,” he said.

"There's plenty to do yet, and I've gotta get the place so that Val can deal with it too if I turn my toes up,” he said to Val's protest.

As for his favourite type of car, he lists cars from every era and make that caught his eye, including the new Mazda's and Ford Focus which he said are "good little cars”.

"I always come back to the Holden's and the Fords though,” he said.

And his most memorable car? He points to a black and white photo of a brand-new tow-truck they bought in 1971.

Opening the shed door, it still sits pride of place, glemaing white paint and logo painted down the site, and as he rubbed his hands over it, he gave wife Val another hug.

"It's been a good life here,” he said. "We've had some great times and it's been very good to us.”