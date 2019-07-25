End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

REACHING an incredible age, Bucky the dolphin at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park has passed away leaving the community and visitors in mourning.

In the last ten years, Bucky had a number of health scares and treatments but when it's time to go, there's nothing left to do but appreciate the years of his life.

Bucky was DMCPs oldest and much-loved resident, rescued from the Nambucca River over 45-years-ago as an infant dolphin.

He was found extremely sunburnt and dehydrated along with his mother Sandy who was severely injured.

The pair were brought back to the park for rehabilitation and neither dolphin deemed releasable. The park became their home.

In 2008, carers found an ulcer in the back of Bucky's mouth which was diagnosed as cancerous after biopsies were taken.

The DMCP team were devastated but thankful when Bucky underwent surgery successfully and he went into remission with no evidence of it spreading outside his mouth.

Five years later Bucky's carers identified new suspicious growths inside his mouth which led to Bucky's brief television career.

He appeared on the TV show Bondi Vet and the nodules in his mouth were examined by celebrity vet, Dr Chris Brown. Fortunately, the results of this examination concluded the growths were not cancerous.

Bucky retired from presentations at DMCP many years ago but continued participating in education programs for his own enjoyment and enrichment.

He has spent his days over recent years socialising with his family group, playing with his favourite toys, joining in play and learning sessions with the trainers.

Bucky loved to play with basketballs and yoga balls, swim with his long-time pal Calamity and interact with his trainers.

Recently Bucky's cancer returned and invaded his lymphatic system.

On March 30, Bucky underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mass, which had formed on his shoulder.

To ensure Bucky was given the greatest possible chance of a positive outcome, world leading cetacean anaesthetist Dr James Bailey was flown from the USA with nationally renowned surgical oncologist Dr Maureen Thompson from Brisbane carrying out the operation.

The surgery was an enormous success, having been the first time in the world a dolphin of Bucky's age had been anesthetised, operated on with invasive surgery and successfully brought back out of the anaesthetic.

Despite Bucky's brave and phenomenal recovery following this major operation and the many health battles he has endured, he passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday night.

Bucky was 49-years-old, impressive considering most dolphins only live to about 30 years in the wild.

He was a much-loved ambassador for conservation and the father of two of the other dolphins at the park, Zipper and Jet.

"Bucky will be greatly missed by everyone at DMCP and especially his trainers, many of whom have cared for him for over 10 years with one, Greg Pickering, for his entire time at the park since his rescue," Managing Director, Terry Goodall said.

"Everyone involved enjoyed an extraordinary connection with this amazing animal."