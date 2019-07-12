End of the rough road for James Creek residents

Road Works. The Southern Downs Regional Council will close a number of Warwick CBD roads this week.

LIFE is about to get a whole lot better for many residents of James Creek Road.

On Monday July 15 Clarence Valley Council crews will start work on preparing the remaining kilometre of gravel surface for sealing, with the sealing scheduled to start on July 29.

Senior projects engineer, Alan Dunne, said that from Monday until July 29 the road would remain open to traffic with some delays expected, but would close to all but residents when work sealing the remaining section started.

He said it was expected to be closed from July 29 until about the middle of October.

"We understand that it will be an inconvenience for some people, but the end result will be worth it."

Clarence Valley Mayor, Jim Simmons, said the community of James Creek was growing and was delighted council was going to be able to provide better access for residents, businesses and other road users.

"This is one of several major road improvements we'll be tackling over the next 12 months," he said.

"With the help of some grant funding, we have put together an infrastructure package worth close to $66 million for 2019/20.

"In 2018/19 we spent $36.5 million, so it's a healthy increase that will keep our crews busy."