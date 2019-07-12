Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Road Works. The Southern Downs Regional Council will close a number of Warwick CBD roads this week.
Road Works. The Southern Downs Regional Council will close a number of Warwick CBD roads this week. Jodie Dixon
Council News

End of the rough road for James Creek residents

TIM JARRETT
by
12th Jul 2019 12:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFE is about to get a whole lot better for many residents of James Creek Road.

On Monday July 15 Clarence Valley Council crews will start work on preparing the remaining kilometre of gravel surface for sealing, with the sealing scheduled to start on July 29.

Senior projects engineer, Alan Dunne, said that from Monday until July 29 the road would remain open to traffic with some delays expected, but would close to all but residents when work sealing the remaining section started.

He said it was expected to be closed from July 29 until about the middle of October.

"We understand that it will be an inconvenience for some people, but the end result will be worth it."

Clarence Valley Mayor, Jim Simmons, said the community of James Creek was growing and was delighted council was going to be able to provide better access for residents, businesses and other road users.

"This is one of several major road improvements we'll be tackling over the next 12 months," he said.

"With the help of some grant funding, we have put together an infrastructure package worth close to $66 million for 2019/20.

"In 2018/19 we spent $36.5 million, so it's a healthy increase that will keep our crews busy."

clarence valley council james creek rd jim simmons road works
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Fashion fit for royalty takes out gents' title

    premium_icon Fashion fit for royalty takes out gents' title

    News 'I was coaxed into it...by some of my friends. I was intending to wear my top hat and tails anyway, but to enter the field I wasn't really intending on that.'

    'Hamburger' Max a Grafton Cup legend

    premium_icon 'Hamburger' Max a Grafton Cup legend

    News At 95 years old, Max has hardly missed a cup since 1947

    GALLERY: Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

    premium_icon GALLERY: Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

    News Did our photographer snap you at the races?

    Benny Looker rides Sacred Day to victory in Grafton Cup

    premium_icon Benny Looker rides Sacred Day to victory in Grafton Cup

    Racing Carnival Leading Northern Rivers jockey wins $160,000 July Carnival feature