25°
News

Endless show of entertainment

30th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Vice president Stuart Gerathy and president Grafton Show Rex Green stand in the main stand ahead of the upcoming show.
Vice president Stuart Gerathy and president Grafton Show Rex Green stand in the main stand ahead of the upcoming show. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S GOING to be a show-filled time for the Clarence Valley next week with the Maclean Show and Grafton show.

On Tuesday, the Maclean Show kicks off with equestrian events and a whole range of exhibitions, including art, flowers, produce and more.

Show society president Brian Ferrie said Wednesday night was going to be exciting with side show alley, the fireworks and demolition derby.

"On Wednesday too we have beef cattle judging and for the first time for a few years we've got the dog show, everyone loves to come and see the purebred dogs,” he said.

At 93, Joyce Watson, who was involved in the show for a number of years, will open the show.

The Maclean Show will also be the first stop of The Rooftop Express' time in the Clarence Valley before it goes to the Grafton Show.

"(The Rooftop Express) promotes paddock-to-plate agriculture, but it's also a live show,” Grafton Show Society vice-president Stuart Gerathy said.

"There is a guy that has cattle and horses and he rounds them up and puts them on the roof of a float and it's quite a spectacle.

"I've spoken to him on a number of occasions and he's quite excited about coming to the Clarence Valley (for the first time).”

This year, the Grafton Show Society is asking for kids, 12 and under, to enter the pet show.

"They can bring their pets, dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and those pets will be judged,” he said.

"There will be different categories with winners and an overall winner of the Best Pet.

"There will be prize money up to $200, pet food to give away and show ribbons and it will be a lot of fun.”

For more information about the shows, head to www.macleanshow.org or www.graftonshow.com.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Endless show of entertainment

Endless show of entertainment

Agricultural shows galore in the Clarence Valley in the coming week

Be an early bird for Business Awards

It's a celebration for staff from Nurture One Arthur St Children Centre as they won the people's choice favourite business award at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Awards

$1500 advertising package available for early entrants

Harley rider ditches bike after police pursuit and crash

A Harley Davidson rider has had his licence suspended and will front court after allegedly leading police on a high-speed pursuit, north of Coffs Harbour.

Motorcyclist to front court after high-speed police pursuit

Eisteddfod brings dancers together

Madeleine Vidler and Hayley Johnson who took part in the Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod.

Dancers take the stage in Maclean

Local Partners

Endless show of entertainment

Agricultural shows galore in the Clarence Valley in the coming week

COMMUNITY: Valley Roundup

Kerry Hulm and Anne Dinham receiving 10 year pins for the Yamba Evening View Club.

All the news from the community this week

Your weekend guide to gigs in the Clarence Valley

Talented young musician Grace McDonald will be perfomring at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night following up on May 13 by supporting trumpet guru James Morrison at his Grafton concert.

What's on this weekend

Grace gets to play with trumpet great

Grace McDonald

19-year-old Grafton musician to support James Morrison next month

NIDA graduate stars in latest Playhouse production

NEW STAR: NIDA graduate Doug Hall appears in the Pelican Playhouse's latest production.

There Goes The Bride opens at the Pelican Playhouse tonight

Author talk brings Joe to life in Grafton

Michelle Morgan brings a little joy to Grafton with an author talk about her new book Flying Through Clouds

James Morrison gig is going to be special

TOP BRASS: Trumpet player James Morrison will present an evening of gospel influenced music in the Christ Church Cathedral in May.

Internationally renowned trumpeter in the Clarence

Movie HQ closure marks end of an era for Yamba

The owner of Movie HQ in Yamba, Lyn Curtis, says video streaming has killed her DVD store.

Yamba's last video store to close its doors

Your weekend guide to gigs in the Clarence Valley

Talented young musician Grace McDonald will be perfomring at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night following up on May 13 by supporting trumpet guru James Morrison at his Grafton concert.

What's on this weekend

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Executive Living In Sought After Location

16 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 3 AUCTION

Daniels Close is renowned for high quality homes and its peaceful location. This stunning GJ Gardner home is no exception! Constructed in late 2013 this stunning...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Prime Position In A Quiet Estate

11A O'Malley Close, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 SALE

Situated in the sought-after Marion Estate, this brand-new townhouse presents a unique opportunity for those buyers in our market who are looking to downsize and...

The Search Ends Here

3 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the friendly village of Coutts Crossing and only a 15 minute drive into Grafton's CBD this is your opportunity to purchase a new home in a village...

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 480,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

Vendors Say SELL!

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

Start Your Property Portfolio today!

25 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high and dry on the South Grafton Hill you will find 25 Moorhead Drive. This three bedroom, one bathroom home with single lock up garage, is perfect to...

Owners Committed Elsewhere - MUST SELL

7 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 Auction

Enjoying a quiet and peaceful waterfront setting tucked away in the bay of one of Yamba's most sought after waterways, this lowset four bedroom home is one that...

DECEASED ESTATE

119 EATONSVILLE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 FASTRAK

Set back from the road; this gently undulating but reasonably level allotment of approx. 6375m2 is a beautiful block of land. Wisterias welcome you as you drive...

Rental crisis hits home for single dad

RENTAL CRISIS: Scott Eastment who has had trouble finding a place to rent as a single parent and is now living with his mother Christine and his children Sienna, Aliya and Joseph.

Rental crisis hits family hard

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Snapshot reveals dire rental shortage in Clarence Valley

TIGHT: Anglicare North Coast chief executive officer Estelle Graham.

Rental housing affordability in the Clarence Valley plummets

Rental affordability crisis hits the Clarence hard

Rental Affordability Snapshot highlights Clarence

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!