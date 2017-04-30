Endless show of entertainment

Vice president Stuart Gerathy and president Grafton Show Rex Green stand in the main stand ahead of the upcoming show.

IT'S GOING to be a show-filled time for the Clarence Valley next week with the Maclean Show and Grafton show.

On Tuesday, the Maclean Show kicks off with equestrian events and a whole range of exhibitions, including art, flowers, produce and more.

Show society president Brian Ferrie said Wednesday night was going to be exciting with side show alley, the fireworks and demolition derby.

"On Wednesday too we have beef cattle judging and for the first time for a few years we've got the dog show, everyone loves to come and see the purebred dogs,” he said.

At 93, Joyce Watson, who was involved in the show for a number of years, will open the show.

The Maclean Show will also be the first stop of The Rooftop Express' time in the Clarence Valley before it goes to the Grafton Show.

"(The Rooftop Express) promotes paddock-to-plate agriculture, but it's also a live show,” Grafton Show Society vice-president Stuart Gerathy said.

"There is a guy that has cattle and horses and he rounds them up and puts them on the roof of a float and it's quite a spectacle.

"I've spoken to him on a number of occasions and he's quite excited about coming to the Clarence Valley (for the first time).”

This year, the Grafton Show Society is asking for kids, 12 and under, to enter the pet show.

"They can bring their pets, dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and those pets will be judged,” he said.

"There will be different categories with winners and an overall winner of the Best Pet.

"There will be prize money up to $200, pet food to give away and show ribbons and it will be a lot of fun.”

For more information about the shows, head to www.macleanshow.org or www.graftonshow.com.