ENDURANCE TEST: Cyclists gearing up toward GBomb

PEDALLING PAIN: Bom Bom Racing's Michelle Newstead is followed closely by Garrett Salter as the pair complete the final push up the rise during the club's rooster race on Sunday. Matthew Elkerton

CYCLING: The Bom Bom Racing Club is gearing up for another GBomb Enduro Challenge in September but it is the work that members are doing now that counts the most, according to race commissaire Grant Hodgins.

Entries are open for the annual endurance race in Bom Bom State Forrest on the weekend of September 7-8.

Three new races are ready to roll.

The club has stayed true to the single endurance race of six hours that was introduced to take over from the nine-hour event last year but will also host a couple of shorter cross-country Olympic races.

Members of the Bom Bom racing fraternity are already on the fast track to the Enduro thanks in large part to the two-hour and three-hour rooster races in recent months.

The club has hosted one a month since the start of the year and received their biggest interest yet on Sunday, with almost 40 cyclists taking on the mountain biking challenge.

"People are taking full advantage of these races to prepare themselves, to get 40 people to a Sunday race is fantastic,” Hodgins said.

"There has also been some serious improvement across all members of the club. You can see some people who have before just been recreation riders really pushing themselves through the course.”

Hodgins said the biggest benefit of the rooster races was they introduced riders to the necessity of rehydration and replenishing nutrients during endurance events.

"The basics in a two-hour race are the same as in a six-hour race,” he said.

"If you don't give that opportunity to learn about hydration and food to club members, when they go into bigger races they are more likely to burn out.”

The GBomb Enduro will run across two days, with fireside entertainment planned at night.

While the event clashes with one of the more popular mountain biking events on the Cycling Queensland calendar, Hodgins is confident numbers for the GBomb will not recede.

"We have already seen plenty of people coming from outside our area to race in the chook races and I think that is a good sign for the GBomb,” he said.

"We tend to get good support from across the North Coast.”