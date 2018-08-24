Menu
Melbourne may need to brace for summer outages. Picture: David Crosling
Weather

Summer blackout risk as heatwaves loom

by Tom Minear
24th Aug 2018 7:16 AM
VICTORIANS face a huge risk of power failures during extreme heatwaves this summer unless backup energy sources are secured.

Authorities are scrambling to deliver extra power to the state, after diesel generators were shipped in last summer to help keep the lights on.

The Australian Energy Market Operator will on Friday warn there is a "heightened risk" of power failures if Victoria swelters through multiple days above 40 degrees. Its summer forecast has worsened in recent months, with AEMO's new report revealing there is a one-in-three chance of power failures in Victoria during extreme conditions if action is not taken.

Blackouts or brownouts were likely in January and February at 4pm-7pm, hitting up to 250,000 households for up to four hours.

The AEMO report said a string of extremely hot days could cause "1-in-10-year electricity demand conditions", sparking a risk to supply.

 

A worker leaves Hazelwood after the coal-fired power station closed down in March last year. Picture: Scott Barbour / Getty Images
The Hazelwood power station closure and ongoing concerns about the reliability of the state's ageing coal-fired power stations prompted the market operator to toughen warnings on supply shortages.

Victoria and South Australia are at greater risk than other states, with continuing shortages forecast after this summer, which AEMO predicts will be reduced in future years by increasing investment in new energy generation, particularly wind and solar.

AEMO chief executive Audrey Zibelman said major planning work was already under way to ensure the electricity network could meet "extreme peaks in demand" this summer during scenarios such as heatwaves, bushfires, storms and mechanical failures.

"As with last year, we have a clear plan in place and will take all the appropriate actions to ensure the industry is ready to meet the demands of the upcoming summer," she said.

The market operator is working with the state government to contract extra power to meet Victoria's needs this summer after $51 million was spent last summer to prevent blackouts.

tom.minear@news.com.au

Twitter: @tminear

