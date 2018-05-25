Enforcer reflects as rivalry ignites for 50th anniversary

NO LOVE LOST: Grafton Redmen and Coffs Snappers will continue their rivalry at South Grafton Rugby Fields on Saturday as part of Grafton's 50-year reunion celebrations.

NO LOVE LOST: Grafton Redmen and Coffs Snappers will continue their rivalry at South Grafton Rugby Fields on Saturday as part of Grafton's 50-year reunion celebrations. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: Michael Brookes has experienced just about everything on the footy field: Success, disappointment, broken bones and send-offs.

But as far as wallowing in murky pools of hate, well, he's yet to tick that one off in his bucket list.

The high-flying Grafton Redmen take on Coffs Snappers on Saturday as part of their 50-year reunion and for Brookes, who was arguably one of Grafton's toughest props, memories from bygone days came flooding back.

In the lead-up to the 1986 grand final between Grafton and arch-enemy Coffs Harbour, a newspaper article inferred Grafton was not playing in the spirit of the game.

"It is said the team (Grafton) has been trained on hate that has been brewed over the years. Coffs Harbour however, intend to let the Grafton side wallow in their murky pools of hate and have decided to approach the match with the spirit of rugby behind them. (Coffs Harbour Advocate, 1986)

The article goes on to say: "the spirit of rugby involves three things: honesty, effort and friendship and they are three things that really do thrive among players and members of Coffs Harbour Rugby Club”.

"I think the article may have been a bit of a beat-up. For us it created a bit of humour,” Brookes recalled.

"We weren't overly fond of Coffs but I do know we certainly didn't lack any friendship or effort on or off the field.”

Grafton won 10-0 and according to Brookes his side clicked when it mattered most.

"We improved each game leading up to the grand final and peaked on the day,” he said.

"In the past we were guilty of resting on our laurels after winning the major semi.”

Fast forward to 2018 where a simple scissors move bamboozles defences, leather balls double in weight when it rain, and substitutes are used only in the event of an injury.

Brookes, along with a huge contingency of past players, will be at Rugby Park South Grafton to watch the undefeated Redmen continue their Mid North Coast resurgence against Snappers and celebrate Nick Collie's 200th game.

No doubt Brookes and the rest of the 1986-premiership winning side will be hoping Grafton produces a feeding frenzy against Snappers who love foraging in murky waters.

GAME DAY: Redmen Rubies kick off at 10.30am followed by Golden Oldies, Second Grade and First Grade at 3pm.