Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

South Grafton Public School arcade
Education

Engineered for fun at South Grafton PS

Jenna Thompson
by
19th Sep 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTH Grafton Public School opened its doors to the community last week to share in a bit of creative fun.

Students from Years 3 and 4 took up the challenge to create their own arcade game through a project-based learning unit focussed on sustainability, recycling, design, engineering and construction.

From pinball machines, foosball to role-playing games, a wide variety of sideshow arcades were designed as part of the project and opened to the public last Thursday and Friday afternoon.

"It was a very fun project, and fun when the parents came to try the games," Year 4 student Lexi Bryant said.

"It was fun bringing in everything... you'd look at the cardboard and think, oh that's just trash, but when you actually think about and use it you realise you can make lots of things out of it."

Year 4 students Annabel Dungey and Lexi Bryant showing off their 'Hole in One' pinball game.
Year 4 students Annabel Dungey and Lexi Bryant showing off their 'Hole in One' pinball game. South Grafton Public School

Inspired by pinball machines and her father's love of golf, Ms Bryant and her teammates Annabel Dungey and Jake Wagstaff created 'A Hole in One' which requires patrons to try and get handmade balls through a series of holes, each with its own value.

"We've got fun passes and tokens and if you're lucky enough to get a limited-edition token you can take it and, when you come back to the game and there's a long line-up, you can go ahead of the line," Ms Bryant said.

Ms Dungey said a vital part of the design process involved test subjects and feedback to improve their game.

"When we were making the game, we were worried it was going to be too easy or not that fun, so we tried it on a few people," she said.

"When Years 5 and 6 were playing our game, one girl came up to us and said, 'your game is awesome' and we were so happy to hear that. It was nice to get that comment."

arcade games community games innovation south grafton public school stem
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Retro community mourns the loss of Valley's fashion icon

    Retro community mourns the loss of Valley's fashion icon

    News 'Virginia is a truly beautiful soul, a woman of great strength and courage who inspired so many people.'

    • 19th Sep 2018 2:00 PM
    Brooms Head beach access decision explained

    premium_icon Brooms Head beach access decision explained

    Council News Council proposes compromise for the community

    • 19th Sep 2018 1:22 PM
    Truth about where you grew up

    Truth about where you grew up

    Lifestyle Research has revealed just how big an effect your suburb can have.

    Aged care: Why the Royal Commission must get it right

    premium_icon Aged care: Why the Royal Commission must get it right

    Opinion Aged care is something everyone will have a stake in eventually.

    Local Partners