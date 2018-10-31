Engineering work on the rise

ENGINEERING construction work in Queensland has increased 15 per cent in the past year, according to Deloitte Access Economics.

ENGINEERING construction work in Queensland has increased 15 per cent in the past year driven largely by a recovery in private sector investment.

Deloitte Access Economics' latest infrastructure investment monitor said that despite the State Government committing $46 billion towards infrastructure projects, only about one third of engineering construction work was funded by the public sector.

"The largest gains over the past year have come from private sector investment in electricity generation and transmission," Deloitte said.

That has included the $850 million Cooper's Gap wind farm, the $400 million Lilyvale solar farm and the $350 million Ross River solar farm. Future work is led by the planned $1 billion solar farm at Bulli Creek and the $1 billion Clarke Creek wind and solar project.

Deloitte said Queensland's commercial construction sector had continued the growth seen since late 2017 even though building approvals had been declining indicating a weaker outlook.

"A total of $6 billion worth of commercial projects are listed as underway in Queensland, dominated by a number of large retail and accommodation developments," it said.

The construction pipeline has been boosted by the announcement of plans for an $800 million office tower at 80 Ann St. "All up, there are around $15 billion worth of projects across various planning stages in Queensland," said Deloitte.

Nationwide a total of $324 billion worth of infrastructure projects are currently planned, an increase of almost $50 billion over the past two years.

Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith said the largest driver of these gains had been road and rail investment, which now accounts for $205 billion worth of total project activity.

"Much of this work relates to government funded urban transport projects in the south-eastern states," Mr Smith said