England beat Boks after late TMO drama

ENGLAND'S new look rugby side has delivered a performance full of character to withstand an early onslaught and come back to beat South Africa 12-11 with four penalties in a topsy turvy Test at Twickenham.

South Africa led 8-6 at halftime through a try for winger Sibusio Nkosi but they should have been much further ahead as England showed nothing in attack but stayed in range with two Owen Farrell penalties.

England were transformed in the second half, with their backs finally getting the ball in hand and Farrell and Elliot Daly providing the points with the boot.

Fly half Handre Pollard had the chance to win it for South Africa with another long range penalty three minutes from time but his effort skimmed off the outside of the post while England's fulltime celebrations were briefly halted while Australian referee Angus Gardner consulted the TMO to look at a Farrell tackle.

He duly ruled it legal - just - to give England a morale boosting win after losing five of their previous six full internationals, including a 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.

"We got through 80 minutes, there was sharp resistance and toughness in our play so I'm really pleased with out boys," England's Australian coach Eddie Jones said.

"We got a bit excited too early at the end though, I'll learn from that.

"I forgot about the TMO."

"We just stuck at it, we stayed in the arm wrestle.

"We did the simple things well, we had to keep them on the back foot and we did that."

England now prepare to face the All Blacks next week (Sunday 2am AEDT), for the first time in four years, while South Africa will welcome back their absentees to take on France.

