Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019
New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019
Cricket

England breaks Kiwi hearts

15th Jul 2019 4:53 AM

ENGLAND has been crowned cricket's world champion after a thrilling final - the likes of which may never be seen again.
A Super Over was for the first time ever required to determine the World Cup winner, with England reigning victorious over underdogs New Zealand who lost its second final in as many editions.

The Black Caps elected to bat first and made 241 - a total which England could only equal from its own 50 overs.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler then hit Trent Boult for 15 in the Super Over, a total which New Zealand's James Neesham and Martin Guptill matched from their own, meaning England won on a boundary countbackricket World Cup 2019 final, England vs New Zealand at Lords - England has been crowned cricket's world champion after a thrilling final - the likes of which may never be seen again.

 

More to come
 

More Stories

Show More
cricket cricket workd cup england lords new zealand sport

Top Stories

    GALLERY: All the faces from Maclean's day at the cup

    premium_icon GALLERY: All the faces from Maclean's day at the cup

    People and Places By float or by boat, they came to take part in the final day of the carnival, Maclean Cup day.

    Urgent search for 4 Gracemere children in stolen car

    Urgent search for 4 Gracemere children in stolen car

    Breaking Children believed to have driven a 4x4 from Rockhampton to NSW today

    Evopex finds the right line to take home Maclean Cup

    premium_icon Evopex finds the right line to take home Maclean Cup

    Horses Coffs Harbour-trained galloper edges past Cool Prince

    Punters turn out to honour Maclean icon John Allen

    premium_icon Punters turn out to honour Maclean icon John Allen

    News Family and friends on hand to watch race in John's honour