Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Warner’s AB Medal win came as a surprise to the English.
David Warner’s AB Medal win came as a surprise to the English.
Cricket

England cricket immediately trolls Warner

by Staff writers
11th Feb 2020 11:03 AM

WELL that didn't take long.

No sooner had David Warner been unveiled as the winner of the Allan Border Medal, Australian cricket's highest individual honour, and the Poms were sticking the boot in.

The combative left-hander completed a stunning return to international cricket by claiming his third medal on Monday night, finishing a single vote ahead of Steve Smith.

He became emotional when delivering his acceptance speech, especially when it came to mentioning his family, wife Candice and the challenges he faced after being banned from the game for a year.

Not that the English were feeling the redemption story, pointing to Warner's dire Ashes in questioning whether the 33-year-old was a worthy winner.

Warner did have a series to forget, managing just 95 runs in 10 innings an falling an incredible seven times to English opening bowler Stuart Broad.

And it was Broad's county side Nottinghamshire, who fired one of the first shots at Warner in a cheeky Twitter post.

Mere moments after Warner's win, the county's official account posted a photo of Broad celebrating Warner's wicket in sarcastic fashion with the comment: "David Warner, Australian cricketer of the Year."

 

Broad quickly followed suit, retweeting vision of all seven times he dismissed Warner during the Ashes with the caption: "Why is this suddenly getting retweeted more today?!"

 

 

And they weren't the only ones to call attention to Warner's Ashes.

 

 

 

Others, however, chose to acknowledge the incredible achievement from the opening batsman, who plundered bowling attacks during the World Cup, finishing with 647 runs at an average of 71.88, before enjoying a bumper summer highlighted by a record-breaking 335 not out against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval.

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
allan border medal david warner steward broad the ashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It's time to celebrate this year’s NSW Seniors Festival

        It's time to celebrate this year’s NSW Seniors Festival

        News The theme for the 2020 festival is Love to Celebrate, and will be the largest event for seniors in the Southern Hemisphere

        • 11th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        Police reveal cause of Yamba Rd smash

        premium_icon Police reveal cause of Yamba Rd smash

        News ‘It was lucky there were no other vehicles travelling in the opposite...

        TRAFFIC UPDATE: flood-affected roads for Tuesday

        TRAFFIC UPDATE: flood-affected roads for Tuesday

        News All your road and traffic information for Tuesday, February 11

        PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        premium_icon PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        Rugby League Clarence Indigenous star Laurie ready for big break with Penrith first team.

        • 11th Feb 2020 10:00 AM