Frustrating day for English cricket

England's Joe Root walks back to the pavilion after being run out for 48. Picture: AFP

JOE ROOT'S unexpected mid-match experiment was working like a dream until he ran himself out.

Captain Root decided to demote himself one place to No. 4 in the batting order because of his recent struggles with the willow.

It is the position many of us believe he should always bat because he is the skipper, the best player and wants to go in at four. But head coach Trevor Bayliss has this summer persuaded him to bat at No.3.

To make a change between innings is very rare and shows uncertainty remains over the shape of England's line-up.

After Moeen Ali - his replacement at three - was out, Root received a verbal barrage as he took guard from Indian players mocking him for a cop out.

Root ignored the jibes and progressed confidently to 48 until he responded slowly to a call from Ben Stokes.

England's Joe Root, top right, looks back at his playing partner England's Ben Stokes, after being run out during play on the third day of the 4th cricket test match between England and India at the Ageas Bowl. Picture: AP Photo

He then ran at below full tilt, failed to dive and was thrown out by Mohammed Shami's direct hit.

It was the second time Root has been run out in the series and came only a few days after Stokes gave Root a fierce pre-match haircut with his clippers. At least they are great mates.

Root's dismissal left England 122-5 - a lead of just 95 - and in danger of gifting India the overwhelming advantage in the Fourth Test.

But Jos Buttler and the rest of the middle-order displayed skilful and watchful batting

Stokes inched his way to 30, Buttler made 69 and Sam Curran had scored 37 not out by the close of day three.

Curran's contributions with the bat are becoming a key feature of this series and he batted as fluently as anyone.

With Adil Rashid caught behind from the final delivery, England finished with 260-8, a lead of 33 runs and the match delicately poised.

Vice-captain Buttler said: "It was purely a tactical decision to change the order.

"Moeen has been in fine form at No3 for Worcestershire so it made sense. I'm not sure if Joe will stay at four.

"People will debate his best position. It could be a matter of one ball difference between three and four and I don't think it will affect a world-class player like him.

"We're trying to work out our best combinations but, in the long-term, stability is good. You can write down the best teams in advance, it is the golden egg."

India's Ishant Sharma celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler. Picture: AP Photo

England's Jos Buttler looks back as he walks of the pitch after being given out lbw. Picture: AP Photo

As England built on their overnight total of 7-0, Alastair Cook failed again and has now made one half-century in his last 16 Test innings.

The manner of his dismissals is a concern, too - a tame guide into the slips in the first innings and yesterday an uncharacteristic wafty drive, which KL Rahul pouched at second slip at the third attempt.

Moeen's promotion to No. 3 didn't work and he was also held by Rahul.

On the stroke of lunch, Keaton Jennings was nailed lbw by Shami for 36. The Lancashire leftie played okay but will it be enough to retain his place for the final Test at the Oval?

Jonny Bairstow aimed an ambitious drive at the first ball of the afternoon session, missed and Shami was on a hat-trick.

Bairstow has cut a disgruntled figure in this match, still nursing a sore finger, upset at the prospect of losing the wicketkeeping gloves permanently and registering two low scores including his second golden duck in three innings.

Root played well and looked far happier at No.4. He will surely stay there now which means England will need a new No3 later this week.

Once a spectacular hitter, Stokes has become England's biggest blocker. This is due to circumstances - England are normally in trouble when he bats - and his restraint is admirable.

Stokes had made 30 from 110 balls when he edged Ravi Ashwin to slip. Buttler was lbw to the second new ball and Rashid perished on the stroke of 6.30pm.

