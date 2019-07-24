England star’s unusual Ashes prep

England quick Jofra Archer was supposed to be getting some rest in his hometown of Barbados as he looks to make a return to the national team for The Ashes, after suffering a side strain during his World Cup heroics.

The immediacy of that return to the England squad may now be in some doubt after the fast bowler was spotted partying with his girlfriend in Barbados.

Archer was with Druanna Butler, from Bridgetown, at the Jouvert Carnival as the pair engaged in a little bit of bump and grind as she danced up on the England hero while revellers looked on.

Archer had colours of blue, purple and red paint splashed over him as he joined in the parade as did his girlfriend.

Archer though, had been granted time off to look after his side strain by England management ahead of The Ashes, where he is hopeful of receiving a maiden Test cap against Australia.

However the 24-year-old may have just cast some doubt on that with his revelling, which looked like anything but the prescribed R and R he was slated for.

As Australia's Marcus Stoinis found out during the World Cup side strains can take time and England seemed to acknowledge that when giving Archer time off instead of playing against Ireland or taking part in a 16-man pre-Ashes camp.

"He's is having a bit of a break now he's played a lot of cricket and has been a central protagonist in one of the great stories in sport," said England selector Ed Smith last week.

"He will get every medical attention that we can give to make sure he has every possibility of being fit as soon as possible.

"There's all sorts of things to manage and be sensible about: workload, trying to make sure it's managed carefully, the leaps up aren't too great, that he's fit and healthy."

Smith had earlier told Cricket Australia that he could not confirm Archer a certain starter for the Ashes.

"I wouldn't say 'will' because I just don't know," said Smith when asked when asked if it's fair to say we will see Archer, injury permitting, in the Ashes.

"I would say that he's a very good cricketer and we're very excited about what he can do in all formats."

Now those doubts may have grown after his Barbados partying.

Also in attendance at the event was West Indies skipper Jason Holder, who was also getting down with some dance moves.

Jason Holder also got his groove on.

He and Archer also caught up with each other at the event.