National selector Ed Smith speaks to England captain Joe Root on day one of the second Test at Lord's. Pic ture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Lord’s 17-year-first leaves England and India frustrated

10th Aug 2018 10:37 AM

LORD'S has suffered its first washout in 17 years, as rain prevented any play between England and India on day one of the second Test.

Bad weather set in and never cleared, allowing no opportunity even for the toss and announcement of teams to take place.

It was hoped a forecast improvement would come in time to get under way after tea, but the rain continued - and umpires Marais Erasmus and Aleem Dar announced at 4.50pm that there would be no play.

It is the first time a whole Test match day has been lost to the weather at the home of cricket since May 2001, against Pakistan.

The last washout in England was across the capital at The Oval, on day four in the 2013 Ashes.

The two teams are yet to name their XIs for the second Test.
England lead the five-match series 1-0 after their thrilling 31-run win at Edgbaston last weekend.

The weather forecast appears better for Friday night (AEST), with play set to start at the usual time of 11am, and an extra 30 minutes allowed at the end of the day.

With the rain never stopping long enough for the toss to take place, both England and India have still to name their starting XIs.

