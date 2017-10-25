News

Enjoy an intimate evening with The Waifs at Saraton

ONE NIGHT ONLY: ARIA award winning band The Waifs will play Grafton's Saraton Theatre on November 28.
ONE NIGHT ONLY: ARIA award winning band The Waifs will play Grafton's Saraton Theatre on November 28. Contributed
Lesley Apps
by

GRAFTON's Saraton Theatre has scored a stellar concert coup with one of Australia's finest contemporary folk outfits.

An Evening with The Waifs is set for Tuesday, November 28 and will feature more than two hours of their award-winning music, spanning the band's 25 year history of touring.

This tour is the continuation of The Waifs 25th Anniversary tour which has been selling out across Australia.

To celebrate and commemorate this milestone The Waifs released their critically acclaimed double album called "Ironbark” which took out the number one position on the Aria charts, the first time for the band to have achieved this honour.

"Ironbark" was recorded in true Waifs style in a make shift studio in the unfinished kitchen of Josh Cunningham's rural retreat on the NSW South Coast across two weeks. The name references the majestic eucalyptus standing sentinel over the band as they recorded, and the resilience and inner strength of the wood as opined in the song of the same title.

This special concert is an initimate opportunity to spend time with this amazing live act, their sets determined with input from you and laced with your stoires.

Don't miss this rare opportunity.

  • Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 26. Concert is set for Tuesday, November 28, 8pm.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Yamba woman pushes zombie, gets charged with battery

Yamba woman pushes zombie, gets charged with battery

Police said the woman had told them she'd been drinking and could not remember anything past 1pm on Sunday, including the alleged assault.

Coutts Crossing to defend Night Cricket title

BIG SHOT: Brendan Cotten hits out for Coutts Crossing.

Coutts Crossing to defend their crown in Cleaver's Mechanical Night

Dislodged trailer blocks Pacific Highway

Police are at the Pacific Highway after a trailer fell off a truck near New Italy.

Contra flow in place as trailer removed from road

Clarence Valley Petrol and Weather

Where will you fill up the car today?

Grab the weather forecast and where to get the cheapest petrol today

Local Partners