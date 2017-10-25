Enjoy an intimate evening with The Waifs at Saraton

ONE NIGHT ONLY: ARIA award winning band The Waifs will play Grafton's Saraton Theatre on November 28.

GRAFTON's Saraton Theatre has scored a stellar concert coup with one of Australia's finest contemporary folk outfits.

An Evening with The Waifs is set for Tuesday, November 28 and will feature more than two hours of their award-winning music, spanning the band's 25 year history of touring.

This tour is the continuation of The Waifs 25th Anniversary tour which has been selling out across Australia.

To celebrate and commemorate this milestone The Waifs released their critically acclaimed double album called "Ironbark” which took out the number one position on the Aria charts, the first time for the band to have achieved this honour.

"Ironbark" was recorded in true Waifs style in a make shift studio in the unfinished kitchen of Josh Cunningham's rural retreat on the NSW South Coast across two weeks. The name references the majestic eucalyptus standing sentinel over the band as they recorded, and the resilience and inner strength of the wood as opined in the song of the same title.

This special concert is an initimate opportunity to spend time with this amazing live act, their sets determined with input from you and laced with your stoires.

Don't miss this rare opportunity.