Enjoy another evening with Jimmy

ONE SHOW ONLY: Jimmy Barnes is back in Grafton on May 30 for the sequel concert Working Class Man.

AFTER a marathon performance in Working Class Boy where he virtually poured his heart and soul out on the Saraton Theatre last year, the legendary rocker Jimmy Barnes returns to the Clarence with the next instalment in his evening of stories and songs concert - Working Class Man.

Mid-way through his hugely popular tour of Australia and New Zealand, Jimmy kindly answered a few questions we sent his way in the lead-up to his Grafton show on May 30:

Q. Working Class Boy was a memorable journey to share with you last year. What can audiences expect this time around with Working Class Man?

JB: The story carries on from where that last one left off. There is a lot more about music and Cold Chisel, but there is also a lot about the impact my childhood had on me, my friends, family and everybody else I came in contact with. Including Cold Chisel.

Q: How has this tour been so far? Do you think it's bigger than the first one?

JB: I think they have both been big, but this is a big tour. People seem to be reacting very well to the show - they laugh and sing along with me. But I do see a few people looking quite disturbed out in the audience.

Q: Will Grafton crop up in any of your Cold Chisel stories in this next instalment? We won't mind if you sneak Flame Trees in again.

JB: The show changes every night, so Grafton could get a mention. I spent a lot of time up there. I like the town a lot.

Q: Do you feel like a different person since you wrote your books and brought them to life on stage? Who do you think Jimmy Barnes the man will be when he wraps up this tour?

JB: I feel the same. I am who I am. But I have learned a lot about myself while writing these two books. So, I am the same person but reacting differently to the way I used to before. I think I have grown up ... Well a little anyway.

Q: Will you have an extended break afterwards?

JB: No, not really. I will finish this tour and then start writing songs again for my next record. I might even start writing another book.

Q: Any new solo or Chisel music plans smouldering away somewhere?

JB: I am half-way through a new rock record that I hope will come out early in the new year. Chisel is always there. If we get a few songs together we'll record at some point as well

Q: Do you think there will be any petrol left in your tank for another book/tour down the track -- Jimmy Barnes: The Twilight Years maybe?

JB: I'm not sure it will be the twilight years - I'm not there yet. But there will be another book of some sorts. I am really enjoying writing.

Q: Do you feel Australia has embraced you during this process? I see you have just won the Packer's Prize at the Archibald.

JB: The Packing Room Prize was won because Jamie, the young artist who painted it, is so good. I just sat for him but obviously the public know more about me now. Some people might like me because of that, some might not.

Q: What's the nicest thing someone has said to you during your Working Class Boy/Man tours?

JB: "Thank you for letting me tell my story". I think that a lot of people have been through tough times, just like me. It doesn't matter what you do. If you're a doctor or a butcher or a rock singer. We all have the same fears and hopes. We are all in this together.