Enjoy the roots feel of Ino Pio in Maclean

Ino Pio is playing in Maclean this weekend.

IT'S all about the good vibrations with Byron Bay artist Ino Pio.

His earthy, upbeat sounds are set to fill the Maclean Hotel this weekend.

The roots/folk/soul artist quickly gained a formidable reputation for putting on a show full of soul and professionalism.

Playing everything from old songs to top 40, Ino's performance gives range to acoustic excellence.

Ino's vocal range gives his performance that extra depth and is sure to make his performance one you wouldn't want to miss.

Ino is originally from New Zealand but has been living in Byron Bay for the last four years.

Byron Bay musician Ino Pio is playing the Maclean Hotel on Sunday from 2.30pm.