‘Enormous’ croc print spotted in Mackay wetlands

The environmental organisation shared a photo of a croc print taken just south of Mackay.

MACKAY-based environmental organisation Reef Catchments has reminded people to remain vigilant to the threat of crocodiles across the region.

The message comes after officers spotted a large croc print in wetlands in the Mackay region.

The photo shared to the group's Facebook page shows a long croc slide and footprints through Tedlands wetland, about 3km south of Mackay.

The organisation said the "enormous" croc slide was not exactly what wetlands officer Jessica Sabatino wanted to find while traipsing through the area.

Speaking to the Daily Mercury Ms Sabatino said she was at the wetlands monitoring water conditions when she spotted the slide- but the find did not spook her.

"I think particularly in croc country it would be silly of us to assume that because we have not seen evidence there is not a croc that one is not there," she said.

"Not seeing them gives us a little complacency."

Anecdotally Ms Sabatino said crocodiles in the region were somewhat comment particularly high concentrations in the Proserpine River.

REEF CATCHMENT'S CROC COUNTRY TIPS:

1. Expect crocodiles in ALL north Queensland waterways, even if there is no warning sign.

2. Crocodiles can lunge at people and animals at the water's edge.

They are ambush predators, and you may not see them. They can stay underwater for up to 4 hours without oxygen. Stand back from the water when fishing. Wash dishes and prepare food well away from the water's edge. Understand crocodiles usually hunt by staying submerged and can attack in knee-deep water, so wading can still be dangerous.

3. Be extra cautious at night, dusk and dawn. Crocodiles are more likely to attack during these times. Breeding female crocodiles will defend their nests aggressively. September to April is breeding season for crocodiles - stay away and keep children away from crocodile nests. Crocodiles are more likely to hunt prey during the warmer months of the wet season. Be extra vigilant near waterways at this time.

4. NEVER, we repeat, NEVER smile at a crocodile.