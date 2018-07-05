ENOUGH: 5 fatalities in Gympie in one month

A woman died at Kybong on Tuesday night after the motorbike she was riding crashed on the Mary Valley Link Rd.

TRAGEDY has struck the Gympie community again with the death of a 30-year-old woman in a motorbike crash on Tuesday night.

The woman, from Mothar Mountain, died when the motorbike she was driving crashed on Mary Valley Link Road at Kybong before 6pm, police said.

A Queensland Police Service statement said the woman "sustained critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene" of the crash.

A 38-year-old man who was a pillion passenger was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with chest and arm injuries.

The motorbike rider was the fifth person killed on Gympie region roads in less than a month.

Selwyn Price, a 67-year-old Langshaw man, was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Langshaw on June 10 when his car careened 50m from the road down an embankment.

Less than a week later Gympie mates Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw and Sam Bourke, both in their twenties, were killed when their car slammed into a tree at Curra on June 16.

An Imbil woman, Tina Alleyn, 36, was killed instantly on June 26 when her car ran off Moy Pocket Rd near Kenilworth while she was driving her two children to school.

Imbil police Sergeant Brock Murphy said it was concerning to see five fatalities in less than a month.

"We are very concerned with the fatalities," Sgt Murphy said.

"We're always trying to enforce the road rules with the message going out every year about road safety."

Sgt Murphy reminded motorists to be cautious with more cars on the roads over the school holidays.

"Please keep in mind the fatal five with speed, distraction and fatigue the main reasons behind crashes," he said.

"Sometimes people get distracted with changing radio stations and that can be another cause of accidents."

The identity of the 30-year-old woman has not been released.

"It was a single vehicle crash. We believe no other vehicles were involved, but we still have to interview the passenger," Sgt Murphy said.

The Queensland road toll stands at 123, two more than at the same time last year.