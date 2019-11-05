Enraged parent’s violent rampage at principal’s home

Tamborine Mountain high school principal Tracey Brose and her husband Peter Brose, whose home was vandalized by a parent, Beenleigh Courts. Picture: Liam Kidston.

A GOLD Coast high school principal has told a court she now sleeps with an axe beside her bed after an enraged parent kicked in her front door during a violent rampage.

Miguel Baluskas, 48, of Robina, has pleaded guilty to threatening violence at night and wilful damage after he stormed the home of Tamborine Mountain State High School principal Tracey Brose late at night in May last year.

Mr Baluskas and his wife Donna are among a number of school parents being sued by Mrs Brose for defamation over a series of social media posts alleging she was 'evil' and a 'bully'.

A decision in that matter is reserved.

During a sentencing hearing at Beenleigh District Court on Tuesday, Mrs Brose and her husband Peter delivered emotional victim impact statements about the night their lives were turned upside down.

The court was told Mr Baluskas arrived at the Brose family home in furious anger after learning lawyers for the principal had put a block on the sale of his home as their long-running civil defamation case dragged on.

After demanding to speak to Mrs Brose, Mr Baluskas kicked in a glass panel on the front door and only retreated when Mr Brose produced a knife as he video recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

The video footage was played to the court.

Addressing Judge Craig Chowdhury, Mrs Brose said her family's lives were 'changed irrevocably' that night.

"Our innocence was stripped from us," she said.

"My home is meant to be my sanctuary.

"Our children do not feel safe and we now sleep with an axe beside the bed."

The hearing continues.