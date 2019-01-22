Ensbey leads from front as Lower exacts revenge

Nathan Ensbey drives through the covers during the Neil Frame Shield over-40s clash between Clarence River and Lower Clarence at Barry Watts Oval.

CRICKET: Led by an unbeaten half-century to Harwood Premier League captain Nathan Ensbey, Lower Clarence has exacted revenge against arch-rivals Clarence River in the Neil Frame Shield over-40s competition.

After the match was moved from Harwood to Barry Watts Oval on Sunday, Ensbey (54*) went to work alongside captain and opening partner Brendan James (39).

The pair put on an impressive 77-run opening stand which set the tone for the Lower Clarence innings.

Thanks to middle order contributions from Dan Green (32) and John Priddle (31*) the side went on to post a total of 9-216 from its 40 overs.

But it was with the ball that the side did its best work, with stifling lines and regular wickets reducing Clarence River to all-out for 67, nearly 150 runs shy of their target.

Lower Clarence captain Brendan James said the victory over Clarence River was a long time coming for the team of veterans.

"It was a good game, especially from where we were standing,” he said. "But credit to the Clarence River boys, they just took it in their stride.

"This is a big win for our side. Phil Richards, who was a late call-up to the side, said he has not beaten those blokes in seven years. You couldn't wipe the grin off his face. That's why we play over-40s.”

James said there was not too many demons in the pitch at Barry Watts, the ball was just coming through a tad slower, which "was to be expected”.

Green opened the bowling for Lower Clarence and proved to be the side's best, finishing the match with figures of 3-15 off four overs, including a double-wicket maiden.

Lower Clarence are now in with a shot at taking out the Neil Frame Shield but James said they would just take the competition game-by-game.

"We need to put a full 11 on the field first before we start thinking about winning the whole thing,” he said.

The side will be without Ensbey and Harwood seamer Mark Vallette for its next clash against Nambucca-Valley on Sunday, February 3.