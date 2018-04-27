Ensbey out for golden opportunity

GOLDEN: Lawrence teen Ashleigh Ensbey in action for the NSW State side at the national championships.

HOCKEY: Lawrence hockey star Ashleigh Ensbey will have the opportunity at national gold today as her NSW State side meets Victoria in the final of the Hockey Australia Under 15 National Championships.

The NSW state side finished the championships undefeated capping their tournament with a thrilling 3-2 win against Western Australia on Anzac Day to earn a spot in the gold medal match.

The NSW Blues side, which features Grafton's Josie Green and Hayley Fischer, came from behind in their final clash yesterday to defeat Tasmania and finish in seventh spot.

Green netted a goal in the 2-1 win before also getting hit with a green card.

In the boys' Under 15 state titles, the NSW state boys' side, which features Grafton juniors Tyler Gaddes, Rhys Cropper and Riley Power will play for the bronze medal today after they lost a thrilling semi-final to Western Australia 0-1.

Grafton's Harry Watts played for the NSW Blues with the side finishing in a play-off for seventh place against Tasmania yesterday afternoon.