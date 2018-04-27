Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOLDEN: Lawrence teen Ashleigh Ensbey in action for the NSW State side at the national championships.
GOLDEN: Lawrence teen Ashleigh Ensbey in action for the NSW State side at the national championships. Contributed
Hockey

Ensbey out for golden opportunity

27th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

HOCKEY: Lawrence hockey star Ashleigh Ensbey will have the opportunity at national gold today as her NSW State side meets Victoria in the final of the Hockey Australia Under 15 National Championships.

The NSW state side finished the championships undefeated capping their tournament with a thrilling 3-2 win against Western Australia on Anzac Day to earn a spot in the gold medal match.

The NSW Blues side, which features Grafton's Josie Green and Hayley Fischer, came from behind in their final clash yesterday to defeat Tasmania and finish in seventh spot.

Green netted a goal in the 2-1 win before also getting hit with a green card.

In the boys' Under 15 state titles, the NSW state boys' side, which features Grafton juniors Tyler Gaddes, Rhys Cropper and Riley Power will play for the bronze medal today after they lost a thrilling semi-final to Western Australia 0-1.

Grafton's Harry Watts played for the NSW Blues with the side finishing in a play-off for seventh place against Tasmania yesterday afternoon.

gha grafton hockey association hockey hockey australia state championships
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'It's endangering lives': Community calls for new helipad

    premium_icon 'It's endangering lives': Community calls for new helipad

    Health Former director of nursing leads Rotary campaign to rebuild closed helicopter landing site

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    DEVELOPMENT: Who is building in the Valley?

    premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: Who is building in the Valley?

    News Who is developing in the Clarence Valley?

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Green grass means great time for annual sale

    premium_icon Green grass means great time for annual sale

    News Annual sale sells more than 2000 cattle to eager farmers

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    SWEET AND SAFE: Stickers help stamp out bullying

    SWEET AND SAFE: Stickers help stamp out bullying

    Business South Grafton cafe makes a stand against bullying

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners