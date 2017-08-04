23°
News

Ensbey sails into the NSW sky blue

Matthew Elkerton
| 4th Aug 2017 4:00 PM
STATE REP: Sailors junior and North Coast PSSA representative Mackenna Ensbey has been selected for the NSW PSSA side.
STATE REP: Sailors junior and North Coast PSSA representative Mackenna Ensbey has been selected for the NSW PSSA side. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOCKEY: Sailors hockey junior Mackenna Ensbey is determined to forge a path to the top of her sport, and it is a path that is taking her straight to the Pacific School Games in December.

Ensbey will represent New South Wales at the Games against school sides from every Australian state and at least 15 different countries. The 11-year-old was selected in the side after a dominant showing at the NSW PSSA Championships for North Coast last week.

Ensbey, along with fellow Grafton juniors Gemma Whelan, Grace Crapp and Martina Williams, played out of their skin for North Coast as the side topped their pool before going into the tournament finals.

Despite a willing effort in the final against South Coast, the side bowed out with a thrilling 3-1 loss to claim the silver medal.

It was a top notch effort for a team that could only have one training session under coach Sue Buckley.

"We only got the one training session because some of the other kids live so far away,” Ensbey said. "But we all worked as a team in all our games and we made sure to use all our strengths to win.

"I was not too upset we lost the final, I was quite proud that we got that far.

"I was pretty confident we would go close when we were winning most of our early games but I never expected to make it.”

After the tournament, Ensbey was selected in the NSW side, a selection her older sister Ashleigh earned two years ago. While she might be following in her sister's footsteps, the young gun is quickly carving a unique path of her own.

"I did feel a bit of pressure that Ash had done it before, but I think that pushed me to be better,” she said. "I was hoping so much to make the side but I didn't expect it. I was so happy.”

Ensbey will be joined in the NSW side by fellow North Coast junior and long-time friend Breah Fischer, which she said will make the adjustment to the state side just that much easier.

"I am a little bit nervous but mostly excited about playing at Nationals”, she said. "I don't know what to expect from a lot of the girls but at least Breah will be there beside me.”

Ensbey thanked her parents Kelly and Mark for putting in the time and effort to further her hockey.

"They have pushed me to do my best,” she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  hockey mackenna ensbey nsw pssa pacific school games school sport

9 things to do this week

9 things to do this week

LOOKING for something to do this weekend? There's plenty of great activities happening in the Clarence Valley this week

Snapper competition takes over Wooli's waters

Daniel Saye with a giant snapper caught during the 2016 Pedro Knight Memorial Snapper Competition. The annual event kicks off at Wooli on Saturday, 5th August, 2017.

Who can catch the biggest snapper?

Yamba Ocean Pool closed indefinitely

DANGER: The Yamba Ocean Pool at Main Beach has been closed by Clarence Valley Council

Routine inspection revealed significant structural cracks

Paul saddled up for ride to help sick kids

PEDAL POWER: McDonalds Yamba licensee Paul Bews is getting ready to ride for Ronald McDonald House.

McDonald's Yamba licensee raising money for Ronald McDonald House

Local Partners

Kids to the fore at Lawrence tree planting

Newly formed Lawrence landcare group starts new project with help from the kids

Lawrence Museum looks from old to new

Roz Jones and Esther Smith look from the old to the new as the poles for the frame of the new storage and viewing shed at the Lawrence Museum are installed.

Frames go up for new storage and display shed

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Album a Fresh debut

HITTING CHARTS: Melanie Dyer is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night armed with her new single.

Don't miss Melanie Dyer and her band at the Clocktower Hotel

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Riverfront properties have biggest price tags in Valley

Most expensive houses for sale in the Clarence Valley right now: 38 Palm Terrace, Yamba

Most expensive homes for sale in the Clarence Valley right now