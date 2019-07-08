Ensbey to play for state at National Hockey Titles

STATE PRIDE: Grafton hockey star Ashleigh Ensbey after being chosen in the NSW All Schools merit side.

STATE PRIDE: Grafton hockey star Ashleigh Ensbey after being chosen in the NSW All Schools merit side. Kell Ensbey

HOCKEY: Grafton hockey talent Ashleigh Ensbey has been chosen in yet another representative side, making the NSW All Schools merit team for a fantastic display at the state championships in Sydney late last month.

Ensbey was picked alongside two of her North Coast teammates in Jasmin Morrissey from Tweed River High School and Maddi Drewitt from Camden Haven High School after a fifth place finish out of ten teams in attendance.

"It felt pretty good to be picked,” Ensbey said.

"I really enjoyed playing with the North Coast team, they were a great bunch of girls and we played really well together at the state championships.”

The young talent has represented NSW at several levels and age groups.

"It's always a good feeling to represent my state,” she said.

"I've been in a couple of teams now and it's always pretty exciting.”

Ensbey will compete with the NSW All Schools side at the National School Sports Hockey Championships at the Newcastle International Hockey Centre from August 3 to 10.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in the national championships,” she said.

Ensbey dreams of representing her country as a Hockeyroo.

"I'm hoping to represent Australia one day but my next goal is to make the under-18s NSW state team next year,” she said.