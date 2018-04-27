Ensbey's high-pressure goal helps clinch gold

Ashleigh Ensbey has won the gold medal as part of the NSW Under 15 field hockey side.

HOCKEY: In a nail-biting final, Ashleigh Ensbey clinched gold with her NSW side at the Hockey Australia Under-15 National Championships in Woollongong.

With her parents watching on in the grandstand, and delivering play by play commentary back to the Clarence Valley via mobile phone, Ensbey stood tall for the NSW State side.

With the match going to extra time shoot-out, after Victoria netted an equaliser with 20 seconds left in the match, a cool, calm and collected Ensbey stepped up to take the final shot for the NSW side.

With her flick beating the Victorian keeper, it went to a sudden death shoot-out, with NSW prevailing in the first shot.

Fellow Grafton Hockey Association juniors Tyler Gaddes, Rhys Cropper and Riley Power will also return from the championships with medals after their NSW State side defeated Victoria in the bronze medal match.