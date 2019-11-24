Ensbey’s rise continues with North Coastal Zone selection
CRICKET :Talented Clarence Valley youngster Hayden Ensbey has been selected in the Northern Coastal Zone side to play at the Colts Carnival at Bathurst from December 16–20.
Ensbey earned his selection after some top-notch performances for the North Coast in the NSW Combined High Schools boys’ cricket tournament held in the Clarence earlier this month.
The skilful batsman has been improving his game both at the crease and with ball in hand and the hard work and dedication has paid off with another big opportunity for the budding star.
Ensbey has also been contributing to the Harwood North Coast Cricket Council Premier League side with three wickets across four matches and a high score of 22 not out in a key win over Sawtell at Harwood Oval yesterday.
North Coastal Zone squad
Tim Martin
Charles Mitchell
Jared Humphries
Connor Cook
Tom Connelly
Mitch Korn (wk)
Brady Toniello
Harry Nemme
Sam McLean
Blake Austin (NCCC)
Henry Harris
Josh McTaggert
Will Thomas (NCCC)
Hayden Ensbey (NCCC)
Coach: Callan McKiernan
Assistant Coach: TBC
Manager: TBC