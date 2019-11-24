Ensbey’s rise continues with North Coastal Zone selection

Hayden Ensbey has been selected in the Northern Coastal Zone for the Colts Carnival to be played in Bathurst next month. Photo: Gary Nichols

CRICKET :Talented Clarence Valley youngster Hayden Ensbey has been selected in the Northern Coastal Zone side to play at the Colts Carnival at Bathurst from December 16–20.

Ensbey earned his selection after some top-notch performances for the North Coast in the NSW Combined High Schools boys’ cricket tournament held in the Clarence earlier this month.

The skilful batsman has been improving his game both at the crease and with ball in hand and the hard work and dedication has paid off with another big opportunity for the budding star.

Ensbey has also been contributing to the Harwood North Coast Cricket Council Premier League side with three wickets across four matches and a high score of 22 not out in a key win over Sawtell at Harwood Oval yesterday.

North Coastal Zone squad



Tim Martin

Charles Mitchell

Jared Humphries

Connor Cook

Tom Connelly

Mitch Korn (wk)

Brady Toniello

Harry Nemme

Sam McLean

Blake Austin (NCCC)

Henry Harris

Josh McTaggert

Will Thomas (NCCC)

Hayden Ensbey (NCCC)

Coach: Callan McKiernan

Assistant Coach: TBC

Manager: TBC