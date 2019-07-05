Ensby's Winkler back on track in South Grafton Cup

RUNNER UP: FIRST Crush made light of a hard run to win the $160,000 Listed G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup 2350m. Zimbabwean jockey Mark Du Plessis roared home on the six-year-old gelding to beat Winkler (John Everson) and Reneged (John Thompson) in last years Grafton Cup.

RUNNER UP: FIRST Crush made light of a hard run to win the $160,000 Listed G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup 2350m. Zimbabwean jockey Mark Du Plessis roared home on the six-year-old gelding to beat Winkler (John Everson) and Reneged (John Thompson) in last years Grafton Cup. Trackside Photography

RACING: Ethan Ensby believes Winkler will be competitive when last year's Grafton Cup runner-up resumes from a spell in Sunday's $50,000 Grafton Toyota South Grafton Quality Cup (1615m).

If you would have asked the young Ballina trainer how Winkler was going to go in his racing return last week his answer would have been short and uncomplimentary.

Winkler was owned and trained by John Everson but when the Grafton trainer decided to retire Ethan stepped in, receiving three horses from John and leasing Winkler with a syndicate of owners.

What he wasn't prepared for was Winkler's track work form.

It was like he had just been broken in and wobbled all over the place, Ethan said.

"We've been trying to work him out," Ethan said.

"John was great and told me a lot about the fact that he wasn't a flash track worker.

"I haven't been happy with his work."

So a frustrated Ethan decided to add the blinkers at this morning's track gallop.

"And he flew," a delighted and relieved Ethan said.

"Worked him blinkers. Up until this morning he'd been horrible, like we'd just pulled him out of a paddock. We'd been scratching our heads and expecting a bit more .

"He was on the borderline, just a pass mark until this morning."

It meant Ethan's hopes for Sunday rose.

"We're not expecting a lot though.

"He should definitely be competitive though on this morning's work."

Originally Ethan was looking at running in another Grafton Cup but that has changed now as he aims the son of Rip Van Winkle at a Ken Howard Cup at Coffs Harbour in a few weeks time.

"Hopefully he will be primed and ready for that," he said.

"He'll start on Sunday (South Grafton Cup) and then we'll look for an 1800 to 2000m race somewhere for him before the Ken Howard Cup.

"But he's definitely ready to go now, ready to return and while we aren't expecting a lot I do think he will be competitive."

Winkler has drawn barrier three and is part of a strong Northern Rivers South Grafton Cup flavour with Ballina trainer Stephen Lee, Grafton-based Daniel Want and Murwillumbah's Matthew Dunn also represented.

Dunn currently leads the Northern Rivers Racing Association trainer's premiership with 48.5 wins for the season and has two runners - Petrology and Zamex.

Stephen Lee is second (28) and also has two South Grafton Cup runners in Spiral and last start winner Sornja.

NORTHERN RIVERS RACING ASSOCIATION PREMIERSHIPS (Unofficial and compiled by Geoff Newling): 48.5 Matthew Dunn, 28 Stephen Lee, 24 Kris Lees, John Shelton, 15 Daniel Bowen, 14 Brett Bellamy, 13 Toby Edmonds, 12 Ethan Ensby, 11 Dwayne Schmidt, 9 Brett Dodson, 8 Bruce Hill, Terry McCarthy, Steven Phelps, Marcus Wilson.